The Cleveland Browns may have gotten their newest safety at a relative bargain.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, the agents for John Johnson III said that the former L.A. Rams defensive back left offers for “significantly more money” on the table to sign with the Browns.

Exactly what those offers would have been and which teams were offering them wasn’t specified.

The deal Johnson reached with the Browns is reportedly worth $33 million, with $24 million in guarantees over the three-year contract.

Per the report, Johnson “really wanted to play for the Browns and can’t wait to get started” and felt it was the perfect fit” for him in leaving the Rams.

Johnson was one of the top safeties on the free agent market. Johnson recorded over 100 tackles in each of his last two full seasons with the Rams.

Agents: John Johnson III turned down higher offers to sign with Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk