Agents of Atletico Madrid midfielder looking for exit routes

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has seen his role in the side decline over the last few years, starting most notably with his loan move to Chelsea, and continuing over the last two seasons. It appears he is finally ready to leave his boyhood club.

There has been talk that Atletico were keen to move Saul on for some time, but with a reported €7-8m yearly salary and a deal until 2026, it looked as if he was content to see out his contract – it seems unlikely that he will find a higher offer in Europe. However Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Saul’s camp are now on the hunt for an exit route for the 29-year-old.

🚨 Pending Confirmation: There could be a possible Filip Kostić and Álvaro Morata swap deal between Atlético Madrid and Juventus. Morata offered himself to the Italian club.@EdoardoMecca1 pic.twitter.com/34XbF50jTZ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 13, 2024

This will come as a relief to Sporting Director Andrea Berta, with Saul earning far beyond his current contribution. It will also free up room in the budget to go after a replacement in midfield, as Los Colchoneros look to revamp their squad. Currently they are in talks with Girona and Real Sociedad for Artem Dovbyk and Robin Le Normand respectively.