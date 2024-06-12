Agents of Aston Villa star offer client to Barcelona

Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz has been offered to Barcelona, as he seeks a move this summer. Currently he is believed to be in talks with Juventus over a move.

Luiz, 26, has been given permission to move this summer by Unai Emery and Monchi, and currently Villa are in discussions with Juventus over a deal. New manager Thiago Motta has given his green light for the move, and the Bianconeri are trying to reduce the cost with the inclusion of one or both of Samuel Illing Junior. Luiz himself is also interested.

Yet Sport have also explained that Luiz’s agents have been calling Barcelona Sporting Director Deco regularly to offer him to them. Barcelona had identified Luiz as a top quality option for their midfield, however the Blaugrana have not seriously considered a move for him, considering him outwith their budget. Deco has been to see him in action live on multiple occasions.

So far Barcelona have not made any moves for him, after learning it would set them back more than €70m to sign him.