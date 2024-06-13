Agent updates on De Vrij, Arthur Melo and Meret situations

Agent Federico Pastorello met with Inter directors today and gave updates on the future of Stefan de Vrij, Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The representative spoke to reporters including Sky Sport Italia on his way out of the meeting at Nerazzurri headquarters in Milan this evening.

He confirmed that he was there to also discuss PAOK goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski, although Inter are closer to Genoa’s Josep Martinez instead.

Nerazzurri defender De Vrij has been linked with a possible return to the Netherlands or the Premier League, something that Pastorello freely admits.

“Stefan had several approaches from important clubs in Holland, but he absolutely sees himself remaining in Italy and at Inter, 100 per cent. You can never tell in the future, but at this moment we certainly consider him to be an Inter player for next season.”

Arthur and Meret also on Pastorello’s books

Pastorello also represents midfielder Arthur Melo, who returns to Juventus after a fruitful loan experience at Fiorentina, fully aware that things have changed with Thiago Motta replacing Max Allegri.

“There has been a very big change in the tactical approach at Juve, so we’ll see. He is certainly a player more suited to Thiago Motta’s ideas, but these are evaluations they will make. He had a great season and we’re relaxed, confident a solution will be found.”

Meret had been among the Napoli players unsure about their future following the chaotic post-Scudetto campaign.

“Since Antonio Conte arrived, it feels like everyone wants to stay, as he is a guarantee of success,” added Pastorello.

“Obviously, the players were a little uncertain after a difficult season, but the arrival of such an important coach brings back enthusiasm.

“Alex would certainly be happy to remain and I already expressed that to the club. There is a contract to 2025 and we don’t want to let it run down. Napoli made the investment four years ago, he is happy there, we’ll sit down to discuss it.”