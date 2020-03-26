Trent Williams‘ agent Vince Taylor released a statement this week asking that Washington trade or release his client, which comes after protracted acrimony between the two sides and amid reports that Williams is looking for $20 million a season in a new contract.

A contract demand of that size would limit the bidders for the left tackle, but Taylor said on Thursday that his client isn’t looking for that kind of payout. Taylor called that demand “totally false” during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan and said “the contract has never been the holdup” when asked if Williams would hypothetically accept a deal paying him $16 million a year.

Taylor’s statement earlier this week said Washington was not negotiating in good faith and he said he’s heard from teams interested in Williams that the compensation Washington has asked for was “totally absurd.”

“The Redskins prior to the combine put Trent on the trade market,” Taylor said. “They had him on maybe 10 days, and even through the combine, which is the biggest business platform for teams looking to wheel and deal. Upon leaving the combine, the Redskins had not gotten one offer that they could bring to Trent and I so that I could negotiate our side. I had teams call me — and I won’t call them out — I had two teams call me that said, ‘Those guys do not know what they’re doing. Their ask is outrageous.'”

Washington has made some changes to the way they’re doing business since hiring head coach Ron Rivera and firing team president Bruce Allen earlier this year, but the firmness on their stance with Williams hasn’t been one of them.

Agent: Trent Williams isn’t looking for $20 million per season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk