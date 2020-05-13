Agent Scott Boras lays out one thing for MLB to have a 2020 season

MLB owners passed a plan detailing a return to play from their current coronavirus hiatus to the Baseball Players Union earlier this week. The proposal contained testing protocols and strategies around health and safety issues, but the possibility of pay cuts players would have to take raised concerns.

Various individuals have shared their thoughts on why the players should accept potential pay cuts, while people like Scott Boras say they won't take anything less than what was negotiated in March.

"After this agreement was reached," Boras told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "You can't come forward with a dynamic and say, 'Hi, I want to privatize the gains and socialize the losses.'

"Every owner has at least doubled or quadrupled their money, with every club gaining $700 million to $2 billion in equity,'' he said. "And never has there been a suggestion about sharing those gains with players... If I'm an owner of a company, I don't ask my employees in a downtime due to the virus to bear the cost. I pay them their salaries. That's what every business owner does."

Boras represents nearly 100 major-league players, including Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, Juan Soto, Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper. He confirms his clients are willing to play now and participate in as many games as possible.

If fans aren't permitted to attend games, a large percentage of the league's revenue will be lost. In the NBA or NHL, league profit changes impact players' salaries. Such is not the case in baseball.

"The way our sport works is we are not tied to revenue in any way," Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller told ESPN. "If the owners hit a home run and make more money, we don't go back and ask for more on our end. Ultimately this isn't about money. We need to find a way to safely get our players on the field in a safe manner and control that. I would hope this [finances] doesn't turn into anything regarding that stuff."

Both sides have issues to iron out before baseball can get back underway, and while neither wants to come out in a worse position than before, it's important to come to some sort of agreement. Possible bankruptcy for owners and players losing all but the money they receive by the end of May are among the risks associated with a canceled season.

