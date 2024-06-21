Agent says JJ Redick will show a different part of Austin Reaves’ game

The mere thought of JJ Redick, a former NBA sharpshooter and podcaster who has virtually no coaching experience, being the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach has been a polarizing one.

Some love the potential he seems to have, as he has displayed a bright mind as a tactician while co-hosting the “Mind the Game” podcast with LeBron James and as a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew. But others are very skeptical because he’s never been a coach before and because of his friendship with L.A.’s most valuable player.

Aaron Reilly, the agent for starting guard Austin Reaves, seems to be sporting a positive attitude about Redick’s hiring. He posted on X that Redick will unleash his client’s game like never before.

“This coach is about to show a different part of Austin’s game none have you seen. Kept receipts on all that third superstar [expletive]. “Great hire for LA – going to be a big year next season”

Reaves’ shooting efficiency dipped a bit this season, but he did increase his scoring and assists averages to 15.9 and 5.5 a game, respectively, compared to 13.0 points and 3.4 assists a game last year.

He may never become an All-Star, but if Redick does become the innovative, Pat Riley-like coach the Lakers see him as capable of being, perhaps Reaves will see another bump in his numbers next season.

