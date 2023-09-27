Agent: Rudy Gay, Warriors agree to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors have added depth to their frontcourt with a veteran addition.

Former Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay has agreed to a one-year contract with Golden State, his agent Sam Permut told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, and will compete for one of the team's open roster spots in training camp.

The Warriors previously were linked to Gay as one of several playoff-caliber teams with reported interest when the 17-year NBA veteran hit free agency after a series of trades, which sent him from Utah to the Atlanta Hawks then to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who waived him in late July.

Gay turned 37 in August and posted career-low numbers as a member of Utah's rotation during the 2022-23 NBA season -- save for two weeks he was sidelined by a finger sprain. He averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 56 games with a 38-percent shooting percentage from the field.

Golden State certainly is in win-now mode, looking to take advantage of their aging core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green by surrounding them with veteran additions like Chris Paul and Dario Šarić.

While Šarić is expected to play a role similar to what likely would be expected of Gay on the Warriors, there's plenty the team's newest addition can teach developing forward Jonathan Kuminga at the forward position should he stick around.

The expectation is the Warriors will leave their final roster spot vacant to begin the season for financial flexibility, meaning there likely is only one up for grabs in camp. Whether or not Gay is the man for the job remains to be seen.

