Agent: Rob Gronkowski loves football, but “opportunities” are there

It’s now been about month and a half since Rob Gronkowski initially promised a decision about his future in a couple of weeks.

And even those close to him are still in the dark, as agent Drew Rosenhaus said he doesn’t know which way the Patriots tight end is leaning.

But Rosenhaus elaborated on that with NBC’s Peter King on The Peter King Podcast, saying that Gronkowski loves football but is making a more complicated decision.

“He loves football,” Rosenhaus said. “He loves playing with [quarterback Tom] Brady and [head coach Bill] Belichick and his teammates. He loves to win championships. But at the same time, the amount of pain and punishment that he’s had to endure, for somebody who can do something outside of football and be a huge success — whether it is broadcasting, or acting, or endorsements — Rob has so many opportunities. It is a tough decision. I am sure he would love to play football, but at the same time he has to consider where he is from a physical standpoint.”

With his history of injuries, taking some time to consider the physical toll is natural. But mentioning those other “opportunities” is interesting if only from a leverage standpoint, as he decides whether to come back for a 10th season.