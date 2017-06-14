Agent for RB Matt Jones wants Redskins to release him

In this photo taken Oct. 23, 2016, Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones (31) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The agent for Jones hopes the Washington Redskins release the former starting running back sooner rather than later. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- The agent for Matt Jones hopes Washington Redskins release the former starting running back sooner rather than later.

Hadley Engelhard told The Associated Press Wednesday morning that Jones' camp ''asked very politely'' for him to be released because ''he has no future there.'' Jones skipped recent voluntary offseason workouts and showed up for mandatory minicamp this week.

Jones was the starter going into the 2016 season but fumbled three times in seven games and was inactive the final nine games. Undrafted rookie Robert Kelley took over the starting job, and Washington drafted Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine in the fourth round.

The 24-year-old Jones said Tuesday he had worked hard to earn his starting spot back. Coach Jay Gruden acknowledged that would be difficult but not impossible.

The Redskins did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment from team president Bruce Allen.

