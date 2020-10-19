Agent of potential Mets, Yankees target Trevor Bauer clarifies RHP's stance on one-year deals

Trevor Bauer, a potential target for the Mets and Yankees when MLB free agency begins, has said in the past that he would only entertain a one-year deal for his next team. Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, took to Twitter and clarified Sunday evening what the RHP's stance is ahead of what should be a busy offseason.

"For everyone reaching out about @BauerOutage’s previous comments regarding a desire to do only 1-year deals:

"We are open to & will be considering ALL types of deals," Luba said in a tweet.

Bauer, 29, is widely expected to be a coveted free agent after he produced his career-best season in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds. A frontrunner for the NL Cy Young Award, Bauer went 5-4 with a 1.74 ERA in 11 starts on the 60-game regular season, pitching two complete games and shutouts.

In 73 innings, Bauer fanned 100 and issued 17 free passes, plus three hit batters and one intentional walk. He put an exclamation mark on his year in the NL Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Red lost a 1-0 pitchers' duel vs. LHP Max Fried and the Braves Sept. 30 in Game 1, but Bauer churned out a better performance. Bauer struck out 12 in 7 2/3 shutout innings, surrendering two hits and walking none.