Agent: Patriots giving Brian Hoyer a chance to compete for starting job

Many assumed that when Brian Hoyer agreed to terms with the New England Patriots on Sunday, he would be coming in to provide veteran depth to the roster. But apparently, he thinks that he might have a shot at starting.

According to Hoyer's agent Joe Litna, the Patriots are going to give Hoyer a chance to win the starting job. And that's why he would have turned down more money from other teams to come to New England.

"[If] someone offered him $5 million or $6 million to be a backup, Brian still would've wanted to be back in New England," Litna told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "They gave him a chance to compete for the starting job, and that's all he asked for."

Perhaps the Patriots will have an open quarterback battle. And perhaps Hoyer will at least get a chance to win the starting job. But early indications are that the Patriots view Jarrett Stidham as "their future" at the position. So, Stidham should still be considered the frontrunner for the job.

It's also worth noting that Hoyer has a career record of just 16-22, and is 1-11 in his last 12 starts over the course of four years. He's certainly still a fine, veteran backup who provides good stability on the sidelines. But counting on him as a starter may not be the wisest move.

We'll soon see what exactly the Patriots' plans are at quarterback. They may select another quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft to compete with the trio of Stidham, Hoyer, and Cody Kessler, and they are reportedly among the many teams interested in one prospect. So, maybe they'll use one of their many mid-round picks to grab him.

Or, they could take a different quarterback like the one Phil Perry mentioned in his latest Patriots seven-round mock draft.

But either way, things are going to be uncertain for the Patriots as they look to navigate life post-Tom Brady.

