Agent: Pat Fitzgerald is staying put at Northwestern

On Thursday morning, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald hemmed and hawed regarding a possible interview with the Packers. Later in the day, his agent was far less equivocal.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Bryan Harlan said Fitzgerald will interview for no NFL job.

Harlan’s father, Bob, previously served as president of the Packers. And Fitzgerald was hired at Northwestern in 2006, when Packers CEO Mark Murphy worked there as the Athletic Director.

Despite these tentacles, the 44-year-old Fitzgerald will remain for what will be a 14th season as the Wildcats coach. Which means that the Packers will have to look elsewhere for their next coach.