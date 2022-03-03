Agent: Nikola Jokic expects to sign super-max contract extension with Nuggets

By winning MVP last season, Nikola Jokic clinched super-max eligibility so early, he gave himself flexibility.

He could sign a super-max extension this offseason that’d begin in 2023 and is projected to be worth between approximately $253 million and $270 million over five years.* Or he could wait until 2023 free agency, take another year to evaluate his options, and still re-sign for the exact same terms.

Jokic is apparently happy in Denver.

Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews:

Nikola Jokic’s agent Misko Raznatovic confirmed that his client is expected to sign a supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2022 NBA free agency. “According to our expectations, it should be signed this summer. The extension of the maximum amount, what he obviously deserved,” Raznatovic said on the URBONUS podcast.

It’s no surprise Jokic wants to lock in as quickly as possible. One, that’s an insane amount of money, the biggest contract in NBA history. Jokic and the Nuggets have had a great relationship since they drafted him in the second round. And Denver remains good despite injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. A championship-caliber roster lies in wait.

The biggest reason: Jokic. He’s the best passing center of all-time, a highly efficient scorer from every level, an outstanding rebounder and improved defender. He could win MVP again this season.

There’s always risk paying a player that much. But the Nuggets are in good hands with the 27-year-old Jokic.

They followed Raznatovic’s “suggestion” with Jokic’s last contract decision. Expect them to do so again.

*Based on the NBA’s $121 million salary-cap projection for next season. By rule, the cap will rise 3%-10% the next season, when Jokic’s extension would begin. That’s also when the exact value of the extension would be determined.

