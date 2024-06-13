Agent Of Netherlands EURO 2024 Star: ‘He Has Interest In The Eredivisie, But He Will Stay At Inter Milan’

The agent of Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij says that there is interest from clubs in the Eredivisie, but that he plans to remain at the Nerazzurri.

Speaking to reporters at Inter headquarters, via FCInterNews, de Vrij’s agent Federico Pastorello also gave his thoughts on the arrival of Mehdi Taremi at Inter, and the Nerazzurri’s reported interest in PAOK goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski.

De Vrij has now been in Serie A for ten years.

The Dutchman joined Lazio in the summer of 2014. He made the switch from Feyenoord at that time.

De Vrij then spent four seasons with the Biancocelesti, before joining Inter.

When he joined the Nerazzurri, de Vrij did so on a free transfer. This was at the end of his contract with Lazio.

De Vrij has since been at Inter for six seasons and counting.

Last summer, de Vrij decided to sign a contract extension with the Nerazzurri rather than leaving via the same route that he came, a free transfer.

It is not as though there hadn’t been transfer interest in the Dutchman.

Had de Vrij decided not to accept an offer from Inter and leave on a free transfer, Villarreal had been strongly linked as a destination.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants Manchester United were linked with a move.

Two other English teams also reportedly showed interest, in the form of Aston Villa and Leicester City.

French team Marseille also came forward with interest.

But de Vrij decided to stay at Inter.

Agent: Stefan De Vrij Will Stay At Inter Despite Eredivisie Interest

There has been some talk of interest in bringing de Vrij back to his home country the Netherlands after ten years away.

But the 32-year-old’s agent certainly doesn’t expect it to happen this summer.

“We can say that Stefan has been the subject of interest from a few big clubs in the Netherlands,” said Pastorello.

“But he still absolutely sees himself staying in Italy, and at Inter. 100%.”

“Then, of course, you can never know the future,” the agent said.

“But at the moment we are absolutely considering that he’ll stay at Inter next season.”

Then, Pastorello also gave his thoughts on the move of striker Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian is joining Inter on a free transfer from Porto.

“He can’t wait to get started,” the agent said of Taremi.

“He made his decision several months ago. And I think he’ll be a brilliant surprise.”

“I was the intermediary in the negotiations,” Pastorello said of Taremi’s move to Inter. “He’s not one of my clients.”

“But I found him to be an extraordinary guy. He’ll certainly adapt well, and be a brilliant fans for the fans as well.”

Lastly, Pastorello spoke about reported Inter target Dominik Kotarski. The 24-year-old Croatian goalkeeper is currently at PAOK.

“We can say I was here for Kotaski,” the agent said. “A very good young goalkeeper.”

“In my opinion, Inter already have a name they’re more convince of,” Pastorello said of Inter’s search for a goalkeeper.”

He then joked “Let’s hope that they miss out on their first choice, so they start looking at other options.”