Agent of Napoli star reveals why ‘agreement with Barcelona’ fell through

The agent of Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka has revealed that he had put in place an agreement with the board at La Liga giants Barcelona with a view to a summer transfer.

The move, however, has since been put on ice.

As much comes owing to the change on the bench in Catalunya’s capital.

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi was not shy in revealing his admiration for the talents boasted by midfielder Lobotka, in the buildup to the Blaugrana’s Champions League meeting with Napoli earlier this year.

So much so that Branislav Jasurek, the Slovakian’s agent, has revealed that the framework of a deal between the parties had been organised, surrounding a summer joining of forces.

Xavi’s ensuing dismissal, and the arrival of Hansi Flick, however, saw the move thrown off track:

“We had an agreement with Barcelona, then they changed the manager. At the moment, the situation is not very clear.”

Jasurek, speaking to RTV (as cited by CalcioNapoli24), went on to add:

“Barcelona has financial problems and the operation to buy Lobotka has been frozen. However, the negotiations have not definitively fallen through and the situation can still evolve.”

