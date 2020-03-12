Agent: League has canceled pre-draft visits to team facilities

The NFL appears to be taking its first clear steps to curb travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Agent Erik Burkhardt just tweeted that he’s been informed the league has canceled all visits to team facilities by draft prospects.

The league hasn’t announced any moves, at this point, however.

Calling off the trips is a reasonable first step, as each team was allowed to bring in 30 players from every corner of the country to their building.

Burkhardt mentioned one client who had 15 such visits scheduled.

UPDATE 12:31 p.m. ET: Mike Garafolo of NFL Network says that any such moves are coming not from the NFL, but from individual teams.

