Agent Of Inter Milan Coach Stresses Contract Extension Talks ‘Positive, But Still At The Beginning’

Agent Of Inter Milan Coach Stresses Contract Extension Talks ‘Positive, But Still At The Beginning’

The agent of Simone Inzaghi says that contract extension talks with Inter Milan are “positive” but still “at the beginning.”

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Nerazzurri, via FCInterNews, Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti stressed that the air is still being cleared with the club’s new owners Oaktree Capital. He also addressed the futures of Emil Audero and Alessandro Bastoni.

Today, Inzaghi’s agent held a meeting with Inter’s club directors.

One of the major topics of discussion at the meeting was, naturally, the contract situation of Inter’s coach.

Inzaghi is currently under contract with Inter until the end of next June.

However, the Nerazzurri want to extend that deal, securing the 48-year-old’s future.

Reports indicate that Inter do not just want to hand Inzaghi a one-year bumper deal like in the last two summers.

Rather, the Nerazzurri’s intention is to offer Inzaghi a two-year extension. This would take the former Lazio coach until the end of June 2027.

A contract of that length would be a reward for Inzaghi’s work in guiding Inter to the Serie A title in dominant fashion over the past couple of seasons.

Agent Of Simone Inzaghi: Inter Contract Talks “Positive, But At The Beginning”

After today’s meeting with Inter executives, Inzaghi’s agent Tinti was asked about the coach’s future. However, he was not yet ready to reveal to much.

“I don’t know,” the agent said. “We’re talking about it.”

Tinti joked, “In my opinion he can stay until 2037. Is until 2037 alright?”

But the agent stressed that “We’re still just at the beginning.”

“There’s a good will on the part of everyone,” he went on. “That’s always a positive.”

And as far as a timeline for Inzaghi’s contract extension talks, Tinti said “No, no. We’ll talk about it.”

“The ownership has also changed. They’ll have to take that into account.”

Meanwhile, Inzaghi is not the only client of Tinti’s who is at Inter.

Goalkeeper Emil Audero has been at the Nerazzurri on loan from Sampdoria. However, it is not clear whether or not they will sign him on a permanent basis.

“There’s a purchase option on Audero on June 14th,” said the agent.

“He could still stay. Let’s see what happens.”

And of the prospect of interest in defender Alessandro Bastoni from other clubs in Europe, Tinti said that “Bastoni has four years left on his contract with Inter. We’re all Interisti.”