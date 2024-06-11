Agent On France U21 Midfielder’s Future: ‘We’re Waiting To See What Inter Milan Decide’

The agent of midfielder Lucien Agoume expects that it will be up to Inter Milan to make a decision about the Frenchman’s future.

Agoume’s agent Oscar Damiani spoke to Italian outlet Dotsport.it. He gave the view that Agoume still has formidable talent, but that he needs to take a step up to really show it.

At the moment, Agoume remains an Inter player.

The France Under-21 international joined the Nerazzurri in 2019.

Since arriving at Inter, Agoume has been out on loan with the likes of Spezia, Brest, and Troyes. It was at Brest during the 2021-22 season where he enjoyed his best form and greatest playing time.

Agoume spent the first half of the season just gone in the Inter first-team squad. However, he made just one appearance, a cameo off the bench against Salernitana.

Then over the second half of the campaign, Agoume joined Sevilla on loan.

Having initially had little playing time due to injury, the 22-year-old became a regular in the starting eleven over the last few months of the season.

Now the question has become what comes next for Agoume. The Frenchman’s agent has opened up on the matter.

“We’ll see what [Inter] decides,” the midfielder’s agent Damiani said.

“And what sort of opportunities there are for the young player.”

Damiani said of Agoume that “He has great physicality. But he’s also a very intelligent player.”

“He’s good at interception, and he can dictate the tempo of matches well.”

“The talk around him as been very positive for a few years now,” Damiani said of Agoume.

“When Inter signed him, he was still a minor.”

“Great things have been expected of him,” the agent continued. “But he’s yet to make the definitive leap in quality.”

“He has the potential,” Damiani said of Agoume.

“He just has to find a little more playing time, and convince about his qualities.”