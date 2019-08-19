Agent: Ezekiel Elliott not amused by Jerry Jones' 'Zeke who?' quip

Ezekiel Elliott remains in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, training on his own in paradise as he waits to see if he and the Dallas Cowboys can come to an agreement on a contract extension.

But Mexico has social media, and Elliott apparently isn’t laughing at a joke from the Cowboys’ general manager.

‘Zeke who?’

Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones made a joke his star running back didn't find funny. (AP)

In case you took a break from the NFL this weekend, on Sunday, media chatted with Dallas owner and GM Jerry Jones. Jones was asked if backup running back Tony Pollard is Jones’ “best negotiator” when it comes to contract talks with Elliott.

Pollard, a rookie selected in the fourth round this year, has nine carries for 58 yards and a touchdown plus one 9-yard catch in the Cowboys’ first two preseason games.

After a pause, Jones looks at the questioner and says, “Zeke who?”, drawing laughs and the observation from the reporter that Jones’ answer was caught on camera.

Ever the showman, Jones looks at the camera, says “Zeke” and quickly winks.

‘I didn’t think it was funny’

Rocky Arceneaux, Elliott’s agent, told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Monday that neither he nor Elliott saw the humor.

“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke - we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux told Mortensen.

Left unsaid, however, is whether Arceneaux and Elliott saw the full clip of Jones.

‘That will complement what we’re doing with Zeke’

Asked for a more serious assessment of Pollard’s play to this point, Jones was quick to note that the Memphis product missed a blitz pickup against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday that “got our quarterback killed.”

But he said he can see Pollard as a player who can help in addition to Elliott.

“He’s going to be, if he continues this through the next several weeks, he’s going to be right in the middle of it early,” Jones said. “And that’ll really complement what we’re doing with Zeke. Not replace that. And I mean that. Not replace it. Nobody’s getting cute here. It certainly would be a great complement to have a great running game...I can see those guys in the same sets at the same time and giving those defenses fits.”

For context but, regardless, it did not got well with @EzekielElliott and agent Rocky Arceneaux https://t.co/nj7rFdkd4i — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 19, 2019

