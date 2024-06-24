Agent of Euro 2024 star confirms Atlético Madrid are leading race for defender

The agent of Feyenoord star David Hancko has on Monday provided an update on his client’s future.

And the news will no doubt be met with excitement on the part of fans of La Liga giants Atlético Madrid.

This comes amid confirmation that the Rojiblancos, as things stand, have positioned themselves in the lead in the race for Hancko’s signature.

The name of defender Hancko has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital for several weeks now.

As much comes amid widespread reports that the Slovakian central defender – currently on international duty at Euro 2024 – has been identified as a leading transfer target on the part of the aforementioned Atlético.

The brass at the Wanda Metropolitano are on the lookout for reinforcements at the heart of defence with a view to next season, with the no-nonsense Hancko considered the ideal profile of player.

Speaking to the media on Monday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his client’s future was put to Branislav Jašurek, Hancko’s agent.

And Jašurek, in comments provided to RTVS (as cited by Relevo), went on to point towards Atlético as the frontrunners to strike a summer deal:

“Of all the clubs that are interested in David Hancko, Atlético Madrid is in first place for us. The other offers are only at the level of conversations.

“At this moment, nothing else has emerged, and David likes (the option of playing under Cholo Simeone). He doesn’t have an exit clause, that’s easier. The amount of 40-50 million euros is exaggerated.”

Conor Laird | GSFN