Agent Drew Rosenhaus offers defense of Antonio Brown's helmet drama

Drew Rosenhaus is making the rounds in defense of client and superstar receiver Antonio Brown, who left Raiders training camp over an inability to wear his preferred helmet.

We all know the story by now, that Brown wants to wear a Schutt Air Advantage helmet that failed an independent lab test, and a league source said that no version will pass muster with the NFL and NFLPA regardless of what year it was made.

He left the team and refused to practice Sunday without his preferred helmet, which prompted Raiders GM Mike Mayock to issue his "all-in or all-out" statement.

Brown returned to the team for a meeting Monday. The Raiders don't practice again until Tuesday and the wide receiver's helmet issues still remain. Rosenhaus spoke out in defense of his Brown on Sunday night on a Miami sports show, and again Monday morning on ESPN.

"We're looking into any and all options right to resolve the helmet issue," Rosenhaus said. "Antonio is very genuine. He wants to be there. He wants to be part of the team. He wants to practice, but he would also like to do it with the helmet he has worn his entire life. He has worn it in peewee football, high school football, in college at Central Michigan, and for his entire nine-year [NFL] career.

"People keep telling me that there are 2,000 players who are wearing approved helmets, but there are very few, if any, who have worn the same helmet their entire career. He's a wide receiver. He gets hit across the middle. People are trying to take his head off. He's a big target.

"…This is his life. He is risking everything. He has a family. He has had a concussion before. This helmet has kept him safe. He has had brutal hits. We're just trying to find a way to work it out. We've worked closely with the Raiders and the NFL, and I hope people can appreciate that this is not a simple issue. The helmet is the most important piece of equipment, and he has had the same one for every single snap he has played his football career. This is a major issue for him."

As for Mayock's public ultimatum, Rosenhaus noted he's been in constant contact with the Raiders as they work to find a way to solve the helmet drama.

"I talked to Mike multiple times [Sunday]," Rosenhaus said. "We are on the same page. We understand the club's frustration. We understand the club wants Antonio back. We get that. We get all of that. Please understand that he wants to be there. It is difficult for him to practice, take hits, whatever with equipment that he has never used before. That's why we're trying to iron this out so it goes smoothly the rest of the season. We're looking for a permanent solution."

After the Raiders practice Tuesday, they leave Wednesday for a Thursday exhibition against Green Bay in Winnipeg, with practice resuming again Saturday. Brown hasn't practiced with the Raiders since July 30 while rehabbing frostbitten feet and dealing with a helmet issue that has gone on for months.

