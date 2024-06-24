Agent declares Atletico Madrid in pole position for central defender

Atletico Madrid are looking to revamp their defence this summer, and while they are in talks with Real Sociedad for Robin Le Normand, but they are also leading the race for Slovakia and Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

His agent Branislav Jasurek has revealed that there is interest in his client from the Premier League, but that the offer that Hancko is most keen on is from the Metropolitano. The 26-year-old defender appears to be the second defender Los Rojiblancos are after.

“Of all the clubs that are interested in David Hancko, Atletico Madrid is in first place for us. The other offers are only at the level of conversations,” he told Relevo.

“At this moment, nothing else has emerged (…) and David likes (the option of playing under Cholo Simeone), but he does not have an exit clause, that makes it easier. A fee of €40-50m is exaggerated.”

Many of the links to the Premier League have understandably involved Liverpool, given Feyenoord’s recently departed manager Arne Slot has just joined the Reds. The Slovakian is currently recovering from an injury ahead of Slovakia’s final group game against Romania.

With Atletico’s last serious investment in their backline coming in 2019 in the form of Mario Hermoso, who is on the way out this summer, many fans have been calling on fresh impetus in the backline. Stefan Savic is also expected to leave.