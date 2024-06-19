Agent confirms Bonaventura ‘very close’ to Juventus in January transfer window

Giacomo Bonaventura’s agent, Vincenzo Raiola, confirms the Fiorentina midfielder was ‘very close’ to joining Juventus in the January transfer window, but Fiorentina refused to sell him.

Vincenzo Raiola, agent of late football agent Mino confirms Bonaventura was on the verge of joining Juventus in the January transfer window as former Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri had identified him as an ideal reinforcement for the Old Lady.

“He [Bonaventura] was very close [to joining Juventus],” Raiola told Calciomercato.com.

“The coach had chosen him for those six months. Juventus were going through a crisis in results and coach Allegri wanted him to be part of the midfield to help the team at that moment. Bonaventura was a suitable player for him.”

Agent confirms Bonaventura ‘very close’ to Juventus in January transfer window

So, why didn’t it happen?

“Fiorentina were fighting for a European placement, which they achieved eventually,” said Raiola.

“They were in the Coppa Italia and in the Conference League too. There were a few competitions ongoing. It would have been tough for them to end the season without Bonaventura and Jack accepted it.”

Bonaventura’s contract with Fiorentina expires at the end of the month and Raiola is expected to meet the Tuscans in the coming days to continue negotiations.

Fiorentina hired a new coach, Raffaele Palladino, to replace Vincenzo Italiano who has been appointed by Bologna.

Fiorentina reached back-to-back Conference League Finals under Italiano, but lost to West Ham in 2023 and Olympiacos in 2024.