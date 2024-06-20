Agent claims Manchester City have first €1 billion footballer in major revelation

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland will ‘exceed’ €1 billion in value, according to the striker’s agent Rafaela Pimenta.

The 23-year-old moved to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million in July 2022, and has smashed the Premier League goalscoring record and won six major trophies since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland, who is currently contracted in east Manchester until 2027, scored 52 goals during his debut campaign with the Sky Blues, and was on the scoresheet 38 times in 45 appearances during the recent 2023/24 season.

The Norwegian won a second successive Premier League title and also retained the Golden Boot award despite missing a number of weeks due to a foot injury across December and January.

Haaland has already scored 90 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side, and netted a hat-trick for Norway against Kosovo in an international friendly earlier this month.

The Manchester City striker has risen to become one of the most high-profile people within the sport, and is expected to be offered a new contract by Etihad bosses this year, after a £175 million release clause became active in the player’s current deal.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, who will become the first footballer to exceed the value of €1 billion, according to his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Flashscore, Haaland’s agent said: “Put together: Ticket sales, TV rights, everything Erling will earn over the course of his career, I’m convinced it will exceed a billion.

“What do I see when I make this estimate? I see all the financial considerations that revolve around him, even though he’s a serious player who works hard, is organised, focused and never gets lost.

“He’s been at Manchester City for two years now and there’s never been any gossip about him. His profile represents a huge value in the eyes of sponsors and clubs, as well as in terms of shirt sales and media exposure.”

Haaland will have the opportunity to score a century of goals for Manchester City next season, with the campaign kicking-off in mid-August, when the Sky Blues face Manchester United in the FA Community Shield before a clash against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.