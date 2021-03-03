Agent calls out Jets for not doing new deal for safety Marcus Maye

When free agency opens later this month, the New York Jets will have more cap space than most of the teams across the NFL. The Jets trimmed an additional $8.2 million off their cap on Tuesday with the release of Henry Anderson.

After Anderson’s release, Field Yates of ESPN.com noted that the Jets could ultimately have over $80 million in cap space when the new league year begins on March 17.

That note led to the agent of their highest profile free agent to take a swipe at the Jets.

Erik Burkhardt represents Jets safety Marcus Maye, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Maye had a very solid year for the Jets after the team traded away Jamal Adams to Seattle and endured a winless campaign until mid-December. Despite the Jets having all that cap space available, they apparently haven’t engaged Maye significantly in the lead up to his contract expiration. At least that’s Burkhardt’s view of the situation.

“Yet refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes…and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year (after they got rid of last yrs All-Pro safety),” Burkhardt wrote on his Twitter account.

Maye is the top player from the Jets set to be a free agent and among the best safeties that are set to be available along with Denver’s Justin Simmons, Minnesota’s Anthony Harris, New Orleans’ Marcus Williams and John Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams. Maye could have the franchise tag applied as well. The window to designate a franchise player comes at 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday. The value for a safety is expected to be around $11 million on the franchise tag.

Regardless, it appears Maye’s representation isn’t thrilled that his client doesn’t already have a long-term deal with the Jets in place given his play for the team.

Maye played in all 16 games last year for the Jets with 88 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

