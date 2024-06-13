Agent Of Argentina FIFA World Cup Champion Positive On Inter Milan Contract Talks: ‘No Problems, Everything Is Calm’

The agent of Lautaro Martinez feels that there are “no problems” and that “everything is calm” in contract extension talks with Inter Milan.

Martinez’s agent Aljeandro Camano spoke to Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb. He stressed that the 26-year-old is happy at the Nerazzurri, and that this is the basis for contract talks.

As of yet, Martinez has not signed a new contract with Inter.

The Argentine international is still on the same deal that he signed in the autumn of 2021. That takes him until the end of June 2026.

Therefore, Inter want to tie Martinez down on a new contract sooner rather than later.

Martinez’s Nerazzurri teammate Nicolo Barella just put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Italian international signed an extension until the end of June 2029.

Barella had wanted to sign his new contract before the start of the Euros.

Martinez, on the other hand, will be heading into the Copa America with Argentina without having resolved his contract situation at Inter.

Agent Of Lautaro Martinez: “No Problems” With Inter Milan Extension

There had been a bit of worry about Martinez’s contract situation towards the end of last month.

Some statements by the 26-year-old’s agent didn’t help matters.

There were reports that a big gap remained between what Inter have been offering, and what Martinez and his agent have been demanding in terms of wages on a new deal.

However, now those look to have been resolved.

Martinez has reportedly told his agent to prioritize reaching an agreement with Inter rather than insisting on high wage demands.

The Argentine is Nerazzurri captain, having inherited the armband from Samir Handanovic last summer. And he hardly has any intention of leaving any time soon.

Martinez’s agent Camano said of the matter that “Everything is fine.”

“There are no problems,” the agent continued.

Asked if Martinez’s desire to stay at Inter was decisive in unlocking talks with Inter, Camano replied “Yes. Definitely, he’s happy.”

“I work for Lautaro,” the agent said. “The player’s decision is always very important for me.”