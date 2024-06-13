Agent addresses Erling Haaland’s Manchester City future after activation of record £175 million release clause

The agent of Erling Haaland has discussed the future of the Manchester City striker after the activation of a nine-figure release clause.

The 23-year-old concluded his second season at the Etihad Stadium last month, becoming a two-time Premier League winner, alongside lifting both the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during the 2023/24 campaign.

Haaland also won successive Premier League Golden Boot awards with Manchester City, as the Norwegian striker extended his goalscoring tally with the Sky Blues to 90 – netting 38 goals in 45 appearances this season.

The Manchester City forward scored three hat-tricks for Pep Guardiola’s side this term, and also netted a hat-trick for Norway in a recent international friendly against Kosovo.

Haaland is contracted in east Manchester until 2027, having signed a five-year deal upon arriving in east Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million in July 2022.

The upcoming 2024/25 campaign could be Haaland’s last working under manager Pep Guardiola however, with the City boss out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2025 and currently expected to depart the club at the end of next season.

This summer additionally saw the activation of Haaland’s Manchester City release clause, with a record-breaking £175 million buy-out clause becoming active ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

The Norwegian is expected to imminently be offered a new deal by Etihad executives, and in a major boost to Manchester City, Haaland’s agent has provided a positive update on the striker’s plans during an interview with Flashscore.

“One thing is certain today: Erling Haaland feels at home at Manchester City! He is 1000 per cent committed to the City project and is already looking forward to the new season with the club,” said Rafaela Pimenta.

“I don’t know, but I think the Haaland project is one that will last over time, over the next few years. It will also depend on trends in football.”

Haaland was linked with a number of European clubs prior to signing for Manchester City, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona amongst the teams interested in a deal for the striker.

Real Madrid have maintained interest in the 24-year-old, but the signing of Kylian Mbappe has likely impacted any future move to the Santiago Bernabéu.