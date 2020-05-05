Ageless wonder: Frank Gore — who will be 37 — signs one-year deal with Jets

Imagine it’s the year 3015. The heat-death of the universe is imminent, and the people of Earth are fleeing to the Jupiter colony to get farther away from the dying sun. Oh, and Frank Gore just signed a one-year deal with the Neptune Aces.

Gore once again proved that age is just a number Tuesday, inking a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move will reunite Gore — who will be 37 next season — with Adam Gase. Gore played for Gase with the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

The signing means Gore will play a 16th season in the NFL. Throughout his career, he’s spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. He’s climbed his way up the all-time rushing list, and now sits third among all running backs. Only Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith are ahead of Gore.

While Gore was a standout starter early in his career, he’s mostly shifted to a change-of-pace back in recent seasons. That should be the case in 2020, as Le’Veon Bell is expected to be the starter for the Jets. Gore, however, always seems to work his way into more playing time, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he quietly gains 500 yards again in 2020.

Despite his age, Gore has remained productive in recent seasons. He’s shown no desire to retire any time soon, and his son could have something to do with that.

By the way: Frank Gore, Jr. will begin his career as a running back at Southern Miss this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2020

Gore hasn’t explicitly stated he wants to play in the NFL with his son, Frank Gore Jr., but the possibility is inching closer. Gore Jr. will be a freshman at Southern Miss in 2020.

Gore Sr. would have to hang on a few more years for that to become a legitimate possibility. While that doesn’t seem possible — as few running backs in NFL history have made it this long — it would be mighty foolish to count out Gore considering he’s held off Father Time this long.

