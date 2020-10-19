‘This aged well’: Declan Rice taunts Tottenham supporter after West Ham’s stunning comeback

West Ham’s Declan Rice taunted a Tottenham fan on Twitter, who had scoffed at Manuel Lanzini being substituted onto the pitch as the Hammers trailed 3-0 on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side were cruising towards an impressive victory before David Moyes’s side produced a stunning comeback, which was sealed by Lanzini’s spectacular long-range strike in stoppage time.

Gareth Bale – making his second Spurs debut - and Lanzini both entered the fray in the second half, prompting the Spurs supporter to tweet: ”We bring on Bale, West Ham bring on Lanzini”.

But after rescuing a point, which saw West Ham climb up to eighth, Rice responded saying: “This aged well”.

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Rice praised the mental strength of his teammates to pull themselves back from the brink.

“Honestly, I can’t tell you, it’s just one of them special moments in football where it seems like it’s meant to be,” he said. “Obviously, it wasn’t the start we wanted, three goals down in 15 minutes and that’s not what we’ve been about recently. But it still felt like we were playing good football and creating chances.

“It didn’t feel like a 3-0 game. For some reason they dropped off us in the second half and didn’t try to kill the game off.

“It was a moment of brilliance from Manu and you can see the reaction from the boys – it’s something I can’t put into words.”