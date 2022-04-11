Will age slow Bill Belichick down? Coach K offers interesting perspective

Will age slow Bill Belichick down? Coach K shares interesting take originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski finally retired this year at age 75. Will Bill Belichick outlast him?

The New England Patriots coach will turn 70 on Saturday, April 16, but shows no signs of slowing down: He still wears multiple hats as head coach, de facto general manager, scout and more.

How can Belichick continue to function highly in all of those roles as he enters his 48th season in the NFL coaching ranks? Krzyzewski shared some of his own experience with NBC Sports' Peter King, noting that he leaned more heavily on his coaching staff in his later years.

"As I got older, I allowed more input of expression of teaching from my staff, from the people around me," Coach K told King. "I was able to see and feel their hunger. I allowed them more opportunity but the person who got more was me. Because I got more of them."

The benefits of Coach K giving more agency to his assistants was twofold: It made those assistants better coaches while Coach K was exposed to different ideas.

"Their ownership of what you’re doing is deepened," Coach K said. "The best way to get ownership is to use someone’s ideas or give them the ability, the responsibility. ... As I got older, I allowed more and more, more and more. I learned more. It’s a different music, a little bit different music that occurs."

In some ways, Belichick might be adopting a similar method. Our Tom E. Curran reported the Patriots adopted a more "collaborative approach" during the NFL Draft process after Nick Caserio's departure in January 2021. Offensive assistant Joe Judge and senior football advisor Matt Patricia are expected to play significant roles on the offensive coaching staff this season.

That strategy wouldn't surprise Coach K, who believes Belichick has always been willing to adapt.

"I’ve always felt Bill had a curiosity about the game," Coach K said. "It wasn’t what he already knew. It was what he was still going to learn and how he was going to use what he knew in the ever-changing environment that he’s in.

"He’s very adaptive. He’s probably learned to use the talents of the people around him even better. Like, the former Detroit Lions head coach (Matt Patricia)."

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about Belichick leaning on Judge and Patricia, who have a fraction of the experience that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. A lot is riding on the development of Mac Jones in the quarterback's second year, and Belichick is entrusting a lot to two coaches with limited offensive experience.

Then again, Belichick has a pretty decent track record over nearly 50 years in coaching.