'At my age, you have to be open to everything' - De Bruyne on Saudi links

[Getty Images]

Kevin De Bruyne says he is "open" to the idea of earning "unbelievable amounts" with a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of his contract with Manchester City.

A number of high profile names have moved to the Saudi Pro League over the last two seasons including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo - who recently topped the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes.

Belgium international De Bruyne has a year remaining on his current City deal but at 32-years-old admits he has already been discussing his future with wife Michele.

"For Michele, an exotic adventure is OK," he told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

"These are also conversations that we are having more and more as a family. I still have one year of contract, so I have to think about what can happen.

"My eldest [child] is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City. Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way."

De Bruyne signed for City in summer 2015 and has won 15 major trophies at the club, but missed a large part of last season with a hamstring injury.

"At my age, you have to be open to everything," he added.

"You talk about unbelievable amounts in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

"If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money."