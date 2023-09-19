‘Age and maturity of the team’: What stands out about BYU to Kansas coach Lance Leipold?

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold waits with his players to run onto the field before a game against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. | Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

The third question that Kansas football coach Lance Leipold fielded Monday during his weekly news conference with reporters in Lawrence was what stands out about BYU, the Jayhawks’ opponent this Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Leipold didn’t immediately refer to BYU’s surprising 38-31 win over Arkansas, its 3-0 record, or any of the Cougars’ specific players who have shined this season on both sides of the ball.

“Well, again, I think what is probably made a lot about is, of course, probably the age and maturity of the team. You know, I think average age of the roster is like, over, is 22 years old, or something, versus what a traditional college roster is. So the size and maturity and those things, experience. Well-coached.” — Kansas coach Lance Leipold on BYU’s football team

Rather, the 59-year-old coach, who has been KU’s head coach since 2021 after successful stints at Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater, brought out that old, well-worn claim that BYU’s players are older and more mature than most of their college football counterparts.

“Well, again, I think what is probably made a lot about is, of course, probably the age and maturity of the team,” Leipold said. “You know, I think average age of the roster is like, over, is 22 years old, or something, versus what a traditional college roster is. So the size and maturity and those things, experience. Well-coached.”

Leipold wasn’t far off on his estimation of the average age of the BYU player.

According to BYU sports information, which produces the number on an annual basis because of the interest in the matter, the average age of the 2023 team is 21.7 years old.

It was 21.78 last year and 21.4 in 2021, according to KSLSports.com. Because some players’ careers have been extended by the pandemic, the average age right now is likely at an all-time high.

Some 65 players on the 123-player roster have been on missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to BYU. Missions are generally for two years.

Leipold’s comments on age and maturity, which are common for coaches of programs facing the Cougars for the first time, drew a ripple on social media but were not the only things he had to say about BYU, just the first.

“You know, they had a big win. That was a big road win for them. You know, to be down two scores on the road, and to come back and win, in the fashion that they did, you can tell they are well-coached, poised,” he said. “That (is the) maturity that you are looking for.”

Kansas is off to a 3-0 start in consecutive years for the first time since 1991 and 1992. The Jayhawks beat Missouri State 48-17 and Illinois 34-23 in Lawrence and then went on the road last weekend and held off Nevada 31-24 in Reno.

It’s the Big 12 opener (1:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN) for both teams, but extra significant for BYU because it marks the Cougars’ first Big 12 game ever.

“For them to come here for their first Big 12 game, I am sure they are going to be excited about the opportunity,” Leipold said. “There are 30-plus undefeated teams in the country right now, and they are one of them. So it is going to be a great challenge.”

Leipold spoke at length Monday about being grateful for wins, based on the program’s history of struggles.

Cougars on the air

BYU (3-0)

at Kansas (3-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

“We better embrace victories around here,” he said. “Some aren’t going to be as pretty as others. Wins have been pretty darn tough to come (by) at the University of Kansas for quite a while. … I mean, this program has come a long way in a very short period of time. For us to take that now into conference play is going to be very important.”

Against Nevada, the Jayhawks were 28.5-point favorites, but the game was tied in the fourth quarter.

“Maybe we were expected to win by more last week, but at the same time there are a lot of other people across the country that were expected to win and didn’t,” Leipold said. “And it doesn’t mean that we are not addressing it. But we are going to make sure that we embrace it. We found a way. Now it is time to get on to BYU.”