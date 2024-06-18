Age doesn't stop Elkhart diver

Elkhart lifelong resident David King is an experienced diver.

Very experienced.

“For 64 years, I’ve been a diver,” said the 74-year old King.

And the 1968 Elkhart High School graduate is still a very good one.

At the Masters Diving National Championships from May 16th to May 19th at Ohio State University, King finished third in the men’s 70-74 age group in the one-meter springboard event competition.

“I hadn’t been in a diving competition for 35 years,” King said. “I had finished first in a national meet for the YMCA masters program.

“I didn’t have to qualify for the event (at Ohio State) because I had been a national diving champion. They welcomed me with open arms. I competed against some really good divers. Some of the divers were former Olympic divers.”

A family member influenced King at a very young age to try diving.

“I had an uncle, years and years ago that was an Indiana state diving champion,” King said. “I thought that was pretty cool when I was a little kid.

“At the age of 10, I took my first swimming lesson at the YMCA. After about one week of learning how to swim, I got up on a diving board and learned to dive. I figured if I could swim 60-feet and go the length of a swimming pool that I could also get on a diving board and dive.”

King gained confidence as a diver as he quickly did a one and a half somersault. Diving lessons then followed under the direction of coach Chuck Best.

Best was an athletic director at the YMCA and after that was the executive director of the newer YMCA property, which is where the new aquatic center is now. Best, who was a national trampoline champion and an elite gymnast, trained gymnasts for 40 years.

“Tons of people knew Chuck Best,” King said. “I started diving with him when I was 10 years old. When I was 13, Chuck left for a YMCA in Indianapolis.”

With Best gone, King became his own diving coach.

“It was pretty funny,” King said. “I had to compete against other kids that had coaches and good swimming pools and diving boards. I never had that.”

King also in his training had to contend with a low pool ceiling at the old YMCA Elkhart.

“I couldn’t dive too much because I would hit the ceiling,” King said. “When I was 14 or 15 years old I had to give up diving at that facility.”

King still worked on improving his diving, as he trained at Penn High School, Goshen High School and South Bend LaSalle High.

When he started at Elkhart High School, King didn’t have the opportunity to swim competitively as a freshman.

“At Elkhart High School there was a policy that said that no freshmen could compete in athletics,” King said. “I said, ‘OK’, I’ll start as a sophomore.”

When he began his diving career in high school as a sophomore, King wasn’t overmatched against older athletes.

“I was competing against a lot of other divers that were older than me,” King said. “But I still maintained a pretty accurate win, loss record with the swim team. I had to progress a little in order to win conference and regional meets. I qualified for the state finals twice as a junior and senior. “

In his senior year, King placed sixth as an alternate. King was ranked third in the state entering the state finals.

“I guess I did alright considering I was self taught,” King said. “I kind of messed up in a couple dives. I couldn’t do the last three dives because I was an alternate. If somebody got sick or hurt I would be the sixth diver.”

King also kept diving when he turned 18 years old and joined the Air Force.

“I represented the Air Force in diving meets and still kept up the diving,” King said.

When it came to college, King solely focused on his academics, while majoring in public administration, which is now called business administration. He attended the University of Virginia, University of Wisconsin and IUSB.

“I had to wait to go to college because of the military service,” King said. “In college I didn’t dive because when I got out of the military I was 22 years old. I’d be competing against 18 and 19 year olds.”

King also had time off from diving when Covid hit in 2020.

“The only down time I had from diving came four years ago when Covid hit and everything shut down,” he said. “I didn’t have any access to a diving board and I took a four-year hiatus.”

Because he was getting older, King wasn’t focused on competing in national diving competitions. The use of three-meter diving boards also was a factor in King not competing at national meets for Masters.

“For 35 years or I had no access to a three-meter diving board,” King said. “I had access to a one-meter.

“The USA Diving Masters program has two national meets a year in different states. They usually hold them in Florida or California. When they said that they were going to hold one at Ohio State I took it seriously to enter that meet. It was only a couple of hundred miles for me to go to.”

King, who worked at Conrail and AM General among his jobs, was asked about his future in national diving meets.

“I’m contemplating retirement,” he said. “I think I still might dive, but not competitively. It’s good for your heart and your general well-being. If I dive it will be at Concord High School during their open swim in the winter.

“I haven’t had any major health issues. I just keep chugging.”