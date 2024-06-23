At age 29, Dallas Goedert thinks he has a bright future in Philadelphia

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has spent his entire career in Philadelphia, but at age 29 and with a contract that makes it easy for the Eagles to move on after this season, there's been talk that he could be in his last year with the team.

But Goedert says that's not a concern.

“I feel really good,” Goedert told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m not too worried about it. I love being in Philadelphia. I’m going to give them everything I’ve got and let the chips fall where they may fall.”

Goedert was at the recent Tight End University event, where he said tight end-turned-broadcaster Greg Olsen told him that a tight end can play his best football in his 30s.

“He said his best years came after 31, 32, 33,” Goedert said. “I still feel like the best years are ahead of me.”

Goedert also believes he's going to be a good fit in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.

“He’s been doing a great job of just making the offense make sense and we kind of changed up the reads and different things like that throughout,” Goedert said. “I feel like it’ll play in favor of the tight end, the quick game a little bit, getting back to the pivots, the sticks that I caught earlier in my career that went away a little bit. I’m really excited for how he uses the tight end and how he feels like they can be a big part of the offense and help win games.”