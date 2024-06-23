At age 102: Former Resistance member carries Paris Olympics torch

Melanie Berger-Volle (M), 102 years old and multiple award-winning resistance fighter in the Second World War, holds the Olympic torch in a retirement home in Saint-Etienne. Arnaud Finistre/AFP/dpa

Former French Resistance member Mélanie Berger-Volle has been part of the Olympic torch relay for the upcoming Paris Games at the age of 102.

Wearing a white track suit, Berger-Volle carried the torch with the help of another woman in her retirement home in the city of St Étienne on Saturday.

Berger-Volle is originally from Vienna where she was born into a Jewish working class family. She became an activist against the Nazis at young age and came to France via Belgium, being part of the Resistance during the German occupation in World War II.

After the war she devoted herself to remembrance work, and has received several awards in France and Austria.

Berger-Volle is the grandmother of the gymnast Emilie Volle, who competed at the Atlanta 1996 Games, and she said Olympics were important because they bring people together.

"Games are not just Games, but getting to know other people

and to live for peace," Berger-Volle told Austrian broadcasters ORF after carrying the torch.

The torch relay for the Paris Games culminates in the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the July 26 opening ceremony.