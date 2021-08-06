Breaking News:

Haynes sources: Kawhi Leonard re-signing with Clippers

AGCO issues penalties to Sobeys for anti-inducement infractions

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario
·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued Orders of Monetary Penalties to five (5) Sobeys locations for non-compliance with Ontario’s anti-inducement rules. The orders of $7,500 to each location total $37,500 in all.

Following an investigation, the AGCO determined that Sobeys entered into a commercial relationship with a large beer manufacturer.

The relationship involved Sobeys receiving a range of monetary and non-monetary benefits from the manufacturer, including:

  • Assistance in designing store planograms for Sobeys’ beer displays;

  • Providing Sobeys with advisory and consulting services around Sobeys’ beer segment;

  • Other monetary and non-monetary benefits from the manufacturer, including the purchase of delisted beer stock and in-store promotional materials.

These actions are contrary to regulations under the Liquor Control Act which prohibit an authorized grocery store operator from receiving financial or non-monetary benefits from a beer or wine manufacturer.

An Authorization holder served with an Order of Monetary Penalty by the AGCO has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario. The LAT may confirm or set aside the monetary penalty but not alter the amount imposed.

QUOTES

“Ontario’s Liquor Control Act includes clear prohibitions against these kinds of arrangements as they can create an uneven playing field, effectively allowing large manufacturers to buy preferential advantages at the expense of their competitors. The AGCO will continue to actively monitor the sale of beer, wine and cider in grocery stores to ensure authorization holders are following the rules.”

Tom Mungham, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar – AGCO

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

  • The Sobeys authorization holders receiving an Order of Monetary Penalty are located at:

    • 955 Westney Road, Ajax

    • 977 Golf Links Rd, Ancaster

    • 1595 Adelaide St N, London

    • 1899 Algonquin Ave, North Bay

    • 22 Fort York Blvd, Toronto

MEDIA CONTACT

AGCO Media
media@agco.ca
416-326-3202

ABOUT THE AGCO

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.

The AGCO is a regulatory agency with a governing board that reports to the Ministry of the Attorney General. The agency was established on February 23, 1998 under the Alcohol, Cannabis and Gaming Regulation and Public Protection Act, 1996.


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Florida sues owner of Piney Point over massive wastewater leak

    The state says that if the company continues to operate the former phosphate mining facility, "irreparable harm is likely to occur."

  • First look: The Standard is coming to Singapore in 2023

    The hotel in Singapore will house 143 rooms, along with an infinity pool and a pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • CNN fires unvaccinated employees for going to office

    The network is among several US firms to require employees working with others to be vaccinated.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn buys $90.8 million wafer plant from Macronix, eyeing EV chips

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn said on Thursday it has bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International for T$2.52 billion ($90.8 million), as the electronics giant looks to make auto chips amid its foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. In a joint news conference, Foxconn and Macronix said the sale of the 6-inch wafer fabrication plant (fab) in Taiwan's chip-making hub of Hsinchu will be finalised by the end of this year.

  • Developed Asia-Pacific, Europe and the USA Gaming Connected Consumer Survey 2020-2021: Almost Half of all Hardcore Gamers Are Willing to Pay More for 5G if it Enhances Their Gaming Experience

    Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Gaming in Developed Asia-Pacific, Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Gamers spend significantly more on telecoms and media services than non-gamers, and are much more engaged. This report presents data on gamers' multi-device and content usage and spend, and describes how gaming activity can be used to predict spending and churn for telecoms services. Survey data coverage T

  • Shipping snags prompt US firms to mull retreat from China

    Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing. Worst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target’s distribution centers in early June.

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.

  • Several Crypto Indices Complete Significant Bounces

    The Altcoin Index (ALTPERP) has bounced at the long-term support area of $2,815.

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements about factories

    (Reuters) -Shein, the fast-growing Chinese online retailer, has not made public disclosures about working conditions along its supply chain that are required by law in the United Kingdom, and the company until recently falsely stated on its website that conditions in the factories it uses were certified by international labor standards bodies, Reuters has found. Shein’s “social responsibility” page states that it “never, ever” engages in child or forced labor, but does not provide the full supply chain disclosures required by British law. The law mandates that firms selling more than 36 million pounds of goods globally per year must provide a statement on a searchable link available on a prominent place on its home page, dated to a financial year and signed by a director, outlining the steps it is taking to prevent modern slavery in its supply chain.

  • UK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

    British new car sales fell by 29.5% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the 'pingdemic' of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to an industry body. As cases rose last month, hundreds of thousands of people were being "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days, although it has now been tweaked to reduce the numbers contacted. A total of 123,296 vehicles were registered in July, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said it is marginally downgrading its full-year forecast to around 1.82 million cars.

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, #VanLife, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for...

  • Squire Barbershop Tech Founders Announce Funding Round Of $60 Million, Tripling Valuation

    Squire Technologies, a Black-owned application that lets users schedule barbershop services, announced a new funding haul of $60 million

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Analyst Report: DuPont de Nemours Inc

    DuPont de Nemours Inc. is a leading specialty chemicals company, formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. The 'new' DuPont includes historical DuPont businesses (67% of 2020 sales), historical Dow businesses (25% of sales), Dow Corning businesses (5% of sales), and FMC businesses (3% of sales).

  • Stronger Supply Chains: Healthy Relationships Require Both Parties To Take Risks

    Logistics is an inherently risky business. The market is constantly changing, and business is affected by everything from natural disasters to shifting consumer demand. Choosing the right supply chain providers becomes an important part of mitigating and navigating these risks in an industry this volatile. While the dynamics of supply chain risk are constant, the landscape of risk specific to logistics and transportation is changing.Technology has affected the way everyone does business, offerin