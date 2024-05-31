AGBU basketball coach Nareg Kopooshian to be assistant for Armenia national team

Nareg Kopooshian, the basketball coach at AGBU, will join the Armenia national team as an assistant coach this summer and will have a reunion with his former player, Avand Dorian, who will be a member of the team.

NBA coach Rex Kalamian, a former Clippers assistant, is the head coach.

Dorian graduated last year and will be trying to join USC's team as a walk-on.

The Armenia national team's training camp will be held in Los Angeles next month and the team will play games at Cal State Los Angeles on June 21 and 23. The team is preparing for a FIBA qualifier tournament in November.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.