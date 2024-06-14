Agbaji, Braun, McCormack and others return to Lawrence for Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

Agbaji, Braun, McCormack and others return to Lawrence for Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a gym abundant in memories and friendship, all for a good cause, at the 16th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic on Thursday.

Dozens of former KU men’s basketball players, plus a couple Jayhawk women’s hoops alumni and KU’s NFL proud Aqib Talib, were joined by hundreds of fans in the gym at Lawrence Free State for an event which raised money for families of children battling cancer.

The annual game, founded and organized by Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni, raises money for families in need each year but doesn’t lack a competitive spirit.

“I’m kind of ticked we lost but it was a good game,” Agbaji said with a smile after his ‘Blue team’ was topped by the ‘Crimson team’ 116-101.

The night began with a ‘starting lineup’ type of announcement for the children and families being supported, dubbed the Magnificent Seven. Each young one had their names announced and walked through a tunnel of KU basketball legends from various eras.

Included in the large group of Jayhawk men’s hoops’ alumni returning to Lawrence was Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, David McCormack, Gradey Dick, Sherron Collins, Jalen Wilson, Brandon Rush, Udoka Azubuike and several others.

“KU community is world-wide,” McCormack said. “I’ve played in Turkey, in Europe, and I’ve seen KU fans even over there. It’s ‘Rock Chalk Jayhawk’ everywhere I go.”

Christian Braun handed out his shirt and shoes while signing autographs after the game.

The crowd came to life when Agbaji threw a pair of alley-oops to former KU big man Silvio De Sousa. KU’s new head soccer coach, Nate Lie, also played in the game.

The weekend of fun continues with a gala dinner on Friday, June 14 and the ‘Rock Chalk Roundbowl’ on Saturday, June 15.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.