Agar to rejoin Kent in 2025 after injury ends stay

Wes Agar took 12 wickets in five matches for Kent this season [Rex Features]

Australia fast bowler Wes Agar has been forced to end his spell with Kent early because of injury but will return to the club in 2025 for a third season in a row.

The 27-year-old was due to play the first four months of the season up to the end of July, but will now return to Australia.

Agar injured his shoulder in Kent's draw with Worcestershire, which ended on 10 May.

He plans to rejoin the club from April to July in 2025, having first represented the county in 2023.

"I feel fully part of the Kent Cricket family now – it's a great club full of great people on and off the field and the decision to sign on again for another English summer was an easy one to make," he told the club's website.

"I'm gutted to be leaving the lads early this time, and I've absolutely loved my time in Canterbury this year."

Agar took 12 wickets in five matches in Division One of the County Championship this season, including a seven-wicket haul against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

The right-arm seamer, who has played two one-day internationals, has taken 137 first-class wickets in 42 matches and 118 across 95 List A and T20 games.