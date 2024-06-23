Against Twins, Rays came face-to-face with something they’re missing

PITTSBURGH — Manager Kevin Cash was asked a few days ago what outfielder Manuel Margot brought to the Rays during his four seasons with the team, and he was quick with an interesting answer:

“Maturity.”

Cash went on to say more nice things about Margot, who the Rays in December traded along with Tyler Glasnow to the Dodgers, who then flipped him during spring training to the Twins.

“A really good player,” Cash said. “He did a lot of good things through a couple postseasons. And then you know, last year, his last year with us, I think — excellent person — I think he was probably still battling the (June 2022) knee injury a little bit where he never got totally comfortable.

“But happy that he’s found a home over here with a bunch of good guys. We miss him, for sure.”

When discussing this season’s struggles, Rays officials often point out that the bulk of the team is the same as the group that won 99 games last year while overcoming significant adversity. That included three of their top starters undergoing season-ending elbow surgery and All-Star shortstop Wander Franco being sidelined since mid-August due to off-field and legal issues.

The implication is that there is enough talent to win again. But it’s definitely not the same team.

The loss of Margot, whose playing time was reduced after his performance slipped, is not the reason for the significant drop-off in offense from 2023′s record showing.

Nor any of the other four somewhat regulars they have parted ways with: Harold Ramirez, Luke Raley, Francisco Mejia or Christian Bethancourt.

More so, as the Rays say, the cause has been the early season struggles/injury issues of core players Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe. Plus, which they don’t say, Franco’s ongoing absence.

But Margot, in a quiet way, did bring some important things to the clubhouse — been-there, done-that leadership, classy professionalism, an ability to corral players and get them focused. (Think of the team meeting earlier this season to encourage more energy and enthusiasm in the dugout.)

True clubhouse leaders, like the Phillies’ Bryce Harper, are rare and typically position players. The Rays really haven’t had that guy since trading Evan Longoria after the 2017 season.

Infielders Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe are their most tenured players, but neither seems to like being out front. Amed Rosario has a solid reputation, but as a late roster addition on a one-year deal probably won’t speak up much. Josh Lowe one day might grow into the role. For now, the Rays seem to handle things by committee, with starting pitcher Zach Eflin, and relievers Chris Devenski and Pete Fairbanks involved.

And they definitely miss Margot. He could reach all players but was especially close with the younger, and less experienced, Latin American players. He served, former Rays pitcher Luis Patino said in 2022, “like the papa of the group.”

Outfielder Randy Arozarena still remains best friends with Margot, talking regularly and occasionally FaceTiming with him from the clubhouse.

Sitting beside Margot in a tandem interview with Bally Sports’ Tricia Whitaker in Minnesota, Arozarena called the 29-year-old an excellent person, teammate and friend.

“He was a big part in the four years I’ve been here, a fundamental part in my career here,” Arozarena said via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “He’s helped me out with advice, and I’m very happy to have spent that time with him.”

Added Arozarena, “He’s my brother. I’ll always miss him here.”

As the Rays continue to get a feel for their recently debuted City Connect uniforms — with some talk of adding green trim to the numbers next year so they can be seen easier — team officials relatively soon will start initial discussions about the next version. They will be introduced in 2028, their hoped-for first season in the new stadium. If that happens as planned, a St. Petersburg theme would seem appropriate. … The Athletic ranked the Rays City Connects 13th among the 28 teams that have them, with mixed opinions from its staff. Trent Rosencrans raved about the SkyRay cap and wrote that fixing the jersey numbers could make them his No. 1 choice; Tyler Kepner railed, saying the black-on-black look “makes no sense” and “looks like a black void from a distance, like a Spinal Tap album cover.”

Keith Law’s latest mock version of the July 14 draft for The Athletic has the Rays taking Westlake (Texas) High shortstop Theo Gillen at No. 18, with Tampa Plant/UF product Jac Caglianone going third to the Rockies and St. Pete Beach/LSU product Tommy White 21st to the Twins. … Baseball America has the Rays taking Wake Forest shortstop Seaver King, with Caglianone going fifth to the White Sox and White 19th to the Mets. … MLB.com has the Rays taking Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, with Caglianone going fourth to Oakland and White 20th to the Jays.

Astute observation on Pittsburgh talk radio Friday, that the Rays would be better equipped to handle the record heat since they play in it all the time at home. … Good dad award to Cash, who made a quick trip home on Monday’s off day to see his son, J.D., play in his 11-and-under all-star tournament. … The Rays social media crew gave Pete Fairbanks a video camera in Atlanta last weekend and made “Pete Cam” a thing. To absolutely no one’s surprise, one of his first 10 words had to be bleeped out. … Truth in broadcasting by Andy Freed on Bally Sports TV calling Thursday’s win in Minnesota “excruciating.” … With the visit to PNC Park, three more Rays staffers — Navarro, pitching coach Kyle Snyder and security chief Jim Previtera — reached the milestone of working in all 30 current stadiums. … In weighing Aaron Civale’s struggles, know that the Guardians sent Kyle Manzardo, the prospect the Rays gave up in the deal, back to Triple A after he hit .207 with no homers and a .571 OPS in 30 games. … A new twist to the AL East race: reliever Phil Maton’s brother, Nick, was called up by the Orioles to serve as a utility infielder.

