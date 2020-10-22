Against the Spread Picks: Week 8

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL). ATL is a system based on power ratings, computer models and real-time betting data that I devised for determining line value.

All lines courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook. My picks are in bold.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (+3) vs. Michigan Wolverines

ATL: Minnesota -2.2

Man it’s good to have Big 10 football back!

I think this is a bad number -- objectively, this game should either be priced pick ‘em or the Gophers should be the short favorites. Instead, Minnesota gets a free field goal for opposing a name brand.

To cover the field goal, Michigan’s remade offense is going to have to start quickly. How confident are you that that’s going to happen? Michigan just lost lost QB Shea Patterson, WRs Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black, and four starting offensive linemen. RB1 Zach Charbonnet and WR1 Ronnie Bell return. Not much else.

We’re expecting redshirt soph QB Joe Milton to start, though HC Jim Harbaugh hasn’t ruled out QB Cade McNamara. Milton’s ceiling is higher -- a big dual-threat who can push the ball down the field -- but we won’t what we’re getting with him or McNamara until we actually see them.

The Gophers’ defense is going to miss EDGE Carter Coughlin and S Antoine Winfield Jr. But you have to give that unit the head-to-head edge heading in due to all the moving parts Michigan is trying to lock into place offensively at the moment.

For its part, Michigan’s defense has an extremely difficult opening assignment. Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan is one of the nation’s most efficient returning signal-callers, RB Mohamed Ibrahim is an NFL talent, the offensive line, formerly young but enormous and ascending, should coalesce into a top-20 national unit… and WR Rashod Bateman is back!

Bateman, a potential top-15 pick in April, is impossible to cover one-on-one. His former running mate, Tyler Johnson, is now playing for the Tampa Bay Bucs. The Gophers’ attack should replace Johnson fairly seamlessly.

Johnson was a chain-mover out of the slot for multiple years, but between Bateman and Ibrahim, and PJ Fleck’s system, which is extremely receiver friendly -- Chris Autman-Bell and the up-and-comers on the depth chart will be schemed into open space with Bateman’s presence and RPO/play-action eye-candy alone -- Minnesota should be able to redistribute Johnson’s touches without losing much.

I like the Gophers to upset the Wolverines in the opener.

Indiana Hoosiers (+5.5) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

ATL: PSU -7.8

Devastating news out of Penn State this week when it was announced that redshirt junior RB Journey Brown could miss the entire 2020 season due to an undisclosed medical condition. Brown was the No. 1 RB on Dane Brugler’s 2021 draft board coming into this season.

The Nits will ride with Noah Cain and Devyn Ford at running back. That’s a strong duo -- but neither are Journey Brown. Not only that, but PSU suffered one of the biggest opt-outs in the country when consensus No. 1 2021 NFL Draft linebacker Micah Parsons pulled the plug on his season.

I like the Hoosiers this year. QB Michael Penix is a legitimate talent -- his emergence forced the grad transfer of Peyton Ramsey (to Northwestern), a top-15 finisher in QBR last year -- and he has toys to play with on offense. RB Stevie Scott is a headache to tackle.

Penn State is strong up front on defense, but its secondary has a long ways to go. The Nittany Lions finished second-to-last in the Big 10 in pass defense last year. Heck, these very same Indiana Hoosiers lit up PSU for 371 passing yards last season in a razor-close 34-27 loss.

This spread, priced below a touchdown, is surprising, and slightly fishy. I think Vegas expects what I expect: For the Hoosiers to give PSU everything it can handle and put itself in a position to spring the outright upset.

Baylor Bears (+9) at Texas Longhorns

ATL: Texas -7.2

In general, as a life rule, it’s a good idea to back Tom Herman as an underdog and to fade him as a favorite of over a touchdown. Perhaps you know this. Perhaps you already abide by this code.

Herman is 8-4 ATS as an underdog over his career, with several outright wins. As a favorite, totally different story. Especially at home. At Texas, he’s 6-11 ATS as a home favorite. Over his career, even worse: 9-19-1 ATS as a home fav.

