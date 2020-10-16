Against the Spread Picks: Week 7









In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL). ATL is a system based on power ratings, computer models and real-time betting data that I devised for determining line value.

All lines courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook. My picks are in bold.

Day Away Home PB Line ATL ATL side Line value Time CST TV 10/16 SMU Mustangs Tulane Green Wave 6.5 5.9 N/A N/A 5:00 ESPN 10/16 BYU Cougars Houston Cougars 5 2.2 Houston Cougars 2.8 8:30 ESPN 10/17 Texas State Bobcats South Alabama Jaguars -2.5 -2.1 N/A N/A 11:00 ESPNU 10/17 Auburn Tigers South Carolina Gamecocks 3.5 6.1 Auburn Tigers 2.6 11:00 ESPN 10/17 Liberty Flames Syracuse Orange 3.5 -4.2 Syracuse Orange 7.7 11:00 ACC Net 10/17 South Florida Bulls Temple Owls -11 -7.9 South Florida Bulls 3.1 11:00 ESPN+ 10/17 Kentucky Wildcats Tennessee Volunteers -6 -0.6 Kentucky Wildcats 5.4 11:00 SEC Net 10/17 Navy Midshipmen East Carolina Pirates 2.5 3.0 N/A N/A 11:00 ESPN+ 10/17 Clemson Tigers Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 27 24.0 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 3.0 11:00 ABC 10/17 Pittsburgh Panthers Miami Hurricanes -13.5 -9.7 Pittsburgh Panthers 3.8 11:00 ACC Net 10/17 Kansas Jayhawks West Virginia Mountaineers -22.5 -22.5 N/A N/A 11:00 --- 10/17 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers UAB Blazers -14 -7.0 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 7 12:30 --- 10/17 Army Black Knights UTSA Roadrunners 7.5 11.0 Army Black Knights 3.5 12:30 --- 10/17 Louisville Cardinals Notre Dame Fighting Irish -17 -19.5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2.5 1:30 NBC 10/17 Duke Blue Devils NC State Wolfpack -4.5 -3.5 Duke Blue Devils 1 2:30 ACC Net 10/17 UCF Knights Memphis Tigers 3 6.3 UCF Knights 3.3 2:30 ABC 10/17 Ole Miss Rebels Arkansas Razorbacks 3 2.3 N/A N/A 2:30 ESPN2 10/17 Virginia Cavaliers Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2.5 1.5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1.0 3:00 ACC Net 10/17 Texas A&M Aggies Mississippi State Bulldogs 4.5 4.0 N/A N/A 3:00 SEC Net 10/17 UMass Minutemen Georgia Southern Eagles -30 -31.1 Georgia Southern Eagles 1.1 3:00 ESPNU 10/17 North Texas Mean Green Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders -6.5 -2.6 North Texas Mean Green 3.9 4:00 CBSS Net 10/17 Marshall Thundering Herd Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 13.5 7.4 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 6.1 5:00 CBSS Net 10/17 North Carolina Tar Heels Florida State Seminoles 13.5 10.5 Florida State Seminoles 3.0 6:00 ESPN 10/17 Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles UTEP Miners 6 11.9 Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 5.9 6:30 ESPN2 10/17 Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide -4.5 -4.5 N/A N/A 7:00 CBS 10/17 Boston College Eagles Virginia Tech Hokies -12.5 -10.5 Boston College Eagles 2 7:00 ACC Net 10/17 Florida International Panthers Charlotte 49ers -7 -7.2 N/A N/A 7:00 ESPNU

Texas A&M Aggies (-4.5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs

ATL: A&M -4.0

How could you possibly like Mississippi State in this spot after what we’ve seen the past few weeks? The Bulldogs’ offense is a mess right now, and Mike Leach is so irate with his roster right now that he told reporters after the Kentucky game that he needs a roster purge to get rid of malcontents.

In only three weeks in the SEC, Leach has: Beat defending champ LSU 44-34 in Baton Rouge (QB KJ Costello set the SEC-record with 623 pass yards); lost 21-14 to Arkansas (the Hogs’ only SEC win in their last 22 games); lost 24-2 to Kentucky (MSU’s offense failed to score).

Mississippi State has thrown nine interceptions and scored 14 offensive points in its last two games combined. It benched Costello against the Wildcats. His backup fared no better. MSU’s offense was so bad, so mistake-riddled -- 70 passes, zero points! -- that Kentucky won by 22 despite gaining a putrid 157 yards.

The lack of offensive punch is stunning, but maybe it shouldn’t be: Leach’s first Washington State team was held to single-digits four times (though the offense was never held off the board entirely).

You could argue that A&M is in line for a letdown spot after upsetting Florida last week. But this a team that got whipped by Alabama two weeks ago -- overconfidence and lethargy don’t seem likely to set in this quickly.

To stay close against the Aggies, Mississippi State’s offense is going to have to improve significantly over what we’ve seen the past weeks. That just doesn’t seem very likely.

The good news for MSU is that RB Kylin Hill is back healthy. The bad news is that MSU’s run game stinks even when Hill is active, and Hill’s 15-79-0 receiving line against Kentucky gives you a great idea how little MSU’s quarterbacks trust the receiving corps and offensive line.

The Aggies lost WR Caleb Chapman for the season against Florida after he suffered a knee injury during a fourth-quarter touchdown catch. That loss stings, but won’t be a factor here. It’s surprising but true: MSU just doesn’t have the firepower to keep pace with a team like A&M.

Georgia Southern Eagles (-30) vs. UMass Minutemen

ATL: GSU -30.1

UMass is finally kicking off its 2020 season. If you’re a regular reader, that should ring bells in your head: The system of teams opening their season against teams that have already played is now 22-8-2 ATS (73.3%) this season.

But the Minutemen are a different case than many other teams that have qualified for that system.

On August 11 -- two months ago -- UMass announced it was canceling its season. On September 24, UMass announced it was opting back in. Part of the reasoning there was with so many conferences opting back into the fall -- the Big 10, Pac-12, MWC and MAC -- UMass feared no opponents would be available for a spring season.

So the Minutemen hastily threw together a return-to-fall plan, with a plan to play “around four games.” This game wasn’t even scheduled until October 8, last Thursday! And that was because Georgia Southern suddenly had a hole on its schedule when Appalachian State’s COVID issues forced a postponent of that game. This remains the only game on UMass’ schedule!

The above system is probably successful for two reasons: 1) The team that’s already played has given its opponent game film but not received any in return, 2) The team that’s already played probably gets slightly over-priced just because the public has already seen them (or vice-versa: undervaluing the team opening its season because it hasn’t).

In this case, however, UMass didn’t even know it was going to be playing Georgia Southern until last Thursday (and didn’t even know it would be playing at all until three weeks ago). On the day that game was announced, UMass HC Walt Bell didn’t even have a depth chart to provide to the media. He intends to start redshirt senior Mike Fallon at QB. Fallon has 40 passing years in four years of eligibility.

