Against the Spread: Cowboys-Cardinals line shows belief in Dalton

The betting line for the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals swung wildly this week. What began with the home team as 2.5 point underdogs now has them as one point favorites with backup Andy Dalton at the helm according to BETMGM.

The Cowboys have yet to cover a single game this year, one of two teams to accomplish that feat to date. For those banking on Dallas being “due”, maybe sit this one out. Even with Leighton Vander Esch set to return, that won’t solve everything that plagues one of the worst defenses in the league.

The Cardinals come to town not being especially good at any one thing, but they have two unique issues that the Cowboys will have to account for. The first is undersized quarterback Kyler Murray, who makes up for whatever short comings with incredible athleticism. He already has five rushing touchdowns and nearly 300 yards on the season.

The other is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was last seen putting the entirety of the Dallas secondary in the spin cycle in an overtime win for his former team. For the masochists, here’s that highlight.





The Verdict: The Cowboys fail to cover for the sixth straight game, matching the ineptitude of the New York Jets and the under (54.5) comes through.

On the season: 2-3 ATS, 2-3 over/under

