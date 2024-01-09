Against Indiana, Rutgers men’s basketball searching for first Big Ten win of the season

On Tuesday, Indiana will take on a Rutgers team still looking for their first win in January. The Scarlet Knights have lost two straight games, both against Big Ten opponents. Against the Hoosiers, they have an excellent opportunity to get their first conference win of the season.

Entering this matchup, Mawot Mag is coming off the best game of his collegiate career. Against Iowa on Saturday, the talented forward scored 24 points. He was also a monster on the boards with ten rebounds.

While Mag’s play has been encouraging, Rutgers needs Clifford Omoruyi and Aundre Hyatt to step up. Omoruyi has scored less than ten points in two straight games. In that span, Hyatt has only scored 18 points and struggled from three-point range.

As the Rutgers talented duo attempts to get back on track, they will be tasked with stopping Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway. Reneau is averaging 17.3 points in his last ten games. He has gotten some help from Galloway, who is averaging a team-high 3.7 assists per game.

Although Rutgers has struggled this month, they are favored in this game by ESPN. The Hoosiers have posted a 1-1 record and only beat Ohio State by six points on Saturday. They must be at their best on Tuesday against a Rutgers team hungry for a win.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire