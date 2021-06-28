Against Germany, Jadon Sancho is the sensible option – the perfect excuse for Gareth Southgate to relent

Jadon Sancho with England coach Gareth Southgate (AFP/Getty)

Jadon Sancho’s Euro 2020 is yet to truly begin, and if the Bundesliga winger is not given ample time against Germany in the last 16, it likely never will.

The 21-year-old, who has been prolific at Borussia Dortmund since joining in 2017, was not even on the bench in England’s tournament opener against Croatia. He was an unused substitute in the clash against Scotland and was given all of six minutes to show his abilities against Czech Republic.

The clamour for Sancho to be let off the leash by Gareth Southgate is emblematic of fans’ desire to see the England coach put aside his sensible tendencies and simply allow his team to attack.

With 1-0 victories over Croatia and Czech Republic coming either side of a goalless draw against Scotland, England secured progression to the round of 16 by finishing top of Group D. Seven points, zero goals conceded.

Professional, but not pulsating.

Many supporters would have rather seen England qualifiy for the knockout stages with more scintillating displays, even if it meant conceding a goal or three along the way. Southgate might shrug. His goal, ultimately, is not to entertain – though England have, in bursts. His goal is to win Euro 2020.

But with Germany lying in wait on Tuesday, Southgate has been gifted an opportunity to remain sensible while also loosening the shackles on his attackers and starting Sancho.

Of the 50 goals Sancho has scored in 137 appearances for Dortmund (to say nothing of the 64 assists), 45 of them have come against Bundesliga opposition. His record against Germany’s current starting defenders is nothing to shout about, but that’s hardly his fault, given two of them – Robin Gosens and Antonio Rudiger – play in foreign leagues and one of them – Mats Hummels – is a club colleague.

In any case, roughly half of Joachim Low’s XI against England will be Bundesliga players that Sancho knows well, not least Hummels, who has been unconvincing at centre-back for Germany so far during this competition.

German fans and media have expressed great bemusement – perhaps even more so than England supporters – at Sancho’s lack of game time up to this point at Euro 2020. It is because they know firsthand how devastating the winger has been since making the move to their country.

Sancho with Borussia Dortmund teammate and Germany defender Mats Hummels (Getty)

German players will surely feel similarly, while also experiencing a degree of relief at the prospect that Sancho may not even step out against them, though he should. The same could even be applied to Sancho’s Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham.

Gosens shone at wing-back against Portugal, scoring once and recording an assist, but the Atalanta defender has often vacated huge spaces on the left side of the pitch at the Euros, spaces that Sancho would invade with glee. On the opposite flank, the same can be said of Joshua Kimmich, who has adapted to his wing-back role to the best of his abilities but whose best contributions have certainly not been defensive ones.

Another factor that could, or should, ease this potential decision for Southgate might be Bukayo Saka’s fine performance on the right wing against the Czech Republic.

Yes, that man-of-the-match showing might have actually secured the Arsenal youngster’s spot in the starting XI against Germany, but at the very least it might convince Southgate that a more vibrant option is of use on the right, which – coupled with Sancho’s knowledge of the opposition here – could be enough for the Dortmund forward.

The truth is, Sancho doesn’t necessarily need to start against Germany, but with five substitutions available to Southgate, the England coach must surely factor in his abilities and familiarity with Low’s players.

If the game is not going England’s way at Wembley, Southgate should not wait until the 84th minute to turn to Sancho. Whether it’s from minute one or minute 45, Sancho must be given his chance against Germany.

On this occasion, it is not the carefree option, but rather the sensible one – the perfect excuse for Southgate to relent.

