In a win vs. Florida, Kentucky football did something it hadn't done since Bear Bryant was coach

The once-notoriously one-sided football series between Florida and Kentucky has become something decidedly more competitive in recent years.

After losing 31 consecutive games against the Gators from 1987 until 2017, the Wildcats have won four of the past six matchups, including the past three.

A 33-14 victory Saturday against Florida at Kroger Field in Lexington came with some extra historical significance for coach Mark Stoops and his team.

The win was Kentucky’s third straight win against its SEC East foe, marking the first time in nearly 75 years that it topped the Gators in at least three consecutive meetings. From 1948 until 1951, the Wildcats had a four-game win streak against Florida, with the first three of those victories coming by a combined 88 points.

How long ago was that, exactly? In 1951, the year of Kentucky’s final win in that run, the average annual price for a gallon of gas was 27 cents. That October, 12 days before the Wildcats’ victory in Gainesville, “I Love Lucy” made its television debut.

Then there’s this: Kentucky was led by a prodigious 38-year-old coach from Moro Bottom, Arkansas, named Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Bear Bryant led Kentucky's last 3-game win streak vs Florida

Under Bryant’s careful guidance, the Wildcats morphed from a football afterthought into a national power in the late 1940s.

In 1947, Bryant’s second year with the program after coming over from Maryland, Kentucky won a program-record eight games and made its first-ever bowl, where it defeated Villanova in the first-and-only Great Lakes Bowl in Cleveland.

The following season, it faced off against Florida for the first time since 1937 and had little problem taming the Gators in a 34-15 victory in Lexington.

At the time, Florida was a far cry from the juggernaut it became later that century. Over a 20-year stretch, from 1935 until 1955, the Gators finished with a winning record just twice.

Against Bryant’s Kentucky teams, they were regularly outmatched and overpowered. The Wildcats turned in another dominant performance in 1949 in a 35-0 shutout and earned a 40-6 victory in front of 33,000 fans in Lexington in 1950, outgaining Florida in that matchup by a 458-101 margin. That victory gave Kentucky its first eight-game win streak in program history.

Though the Wildcats’ third straight win in the series was decided by 34 points, it could have very easily been worse. Kentucky raced out to a 26-6 lead at halftime and Bryant pulled his starters midway through the third quarter. As Emmett Lowery, the Tennessee basketball coach who was scouting the Wildcats for the Volunteers’ football team, told Courier-Journal sports editor Earl Ruby that day, “It could have been 80,” in reference to Kentucky’s point total.

Things got significantly tighter the next year, with the Wildcats eking out a 14-6 win in Gainesville behind two touchdown passes from Vito “Babe” Parilli, the second of which went to Manual graduate Harold “Bunky” Gruner in the fourth quarter to hold off a Florida team that had trimmed its deficit to a single point.

“I feel we were very lucky to get by this one,” Bryant said after the game.

That season’s 8-4 finish and victory in the Cotton Bowl capped off the most successful three-year run in Kentucky football history.

In that time, the Wildcats went 28-8 and won a pair of bowl games. Their 1950 squad went 11-1 and defeated No. 1 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. During that era, the final Associated Press poll was compiled before bowl games were played, meaning Kentucky officially finished that season No. 7. But with the win against the top-ranked Sooners, the Wildcats claimed a national championship that year, a designation supported by a computer ranking conducted decades later.

How Kentucky’s win streak against Florida ended

In 1952, Kentucky finished 5-4-2, its worst record in its eight seasons under Bryant.

The fourth and final of those losses came in the regular-season finale against a much-improved Florida team that had risen to No. 17 in the AP poll at the time of the matchup.

Kentucky was undone by three lost fumbles and poor punting – averaging 19 yards on five attempts – in a 27-0 loss in Gainesville. In his account of the game, Courier-Journal sports writer Larry Boeck wrote, “The Gators of Florida, reacting with the savagery of a flock which had missed its last feeding, tail-lashed and then hungrily devoured Kentucky’s young and tender Wildcats.”

A bigger and more devastating loss awaited the Wildcats.

After years of turning down offers to go elsewhere, Bryant left Kentucky in February 1954 to become the new coach at Texas A&M despite being paid $15,000 annually by the Aggies, which he said was “a good bit less” than what he was making at Kentucky.

Ruby reported at the time that Bryant had grown “extremely unhappy” with the point-shaving scandal that had implicated the school’s decorated men’s basketball program in the early 1950s and, in his eyes, came to taint other teams in the Wildcats’ athletic department, including his own.

“Every time he hurdled one backwash from the scandals, he encountered another,” Ruby wrote. “Most of the publicity has been undeserved. Much of it has been grossly unfair. But deserved or not it has caused innumerable boys to turn elsewhere for athletics. In addition to this deplorable state of affairs, Paul has come to realize that the University of Kentucky is governed by basketball, at the expense of football. This and the scandal brought him to the decision that he never could achieve here the success he wants and feels will be his in football.”

Bryant went 60-23-5 in his eight years at Kentucky before spending four years at Texas A&M and later forging himself as a college football legend at Alabama, his alma mater, where he won six national championships in 25 years.

Even if the Wildcats hadn't been able to knock off the No. 23 Gators on Saturday and notch their third straight win in the series, Stoops will still have had at least one advantage over Bryant. In Kentucky’s 26-16 victory against Florida in Gainesville last season, Stoops surpassed Bryant as the Wildcats’ all-time winningest coach.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kentucky did something vs. Florida it hadn't done since Bear Bryant era