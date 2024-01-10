Against Brown in Ivy League opener, Yale showed why it's the top-ranked team in the league

PROVIDENCE — The fresh start that comes with Ivy League play wasn’t enough to snap the Brown men out of a season-long malaise.

Yale blitzed the Bears early and held on late. The Bulldogs are the favorites in the conference, and there wasn’t much to suggest any fault in that designation Tuesday night at Pizzitola Center.

Danny Wolf and Bez Mbeng keyed a strong finish and handed Brown a third straight defeat. The Bears cut a 19-point deficit all the way to four before falling, 80-70.

Wolf’s drive down the left and August Mahoney’s floater in the lane opened up what was a 70-66 game. Mbeng’s scoop pass to Nick Townsend on the left block for a layup with 1:23 to play pushed the advantage back to double digits, and Brown was out of time to mount a final push.

More: Winning isn't easy. After Tuesday, nobody knows that better than the Brown men's basketball team.

Brown's Nana Owusu-Anane (31) boxes out Yale's Nick Townsend in the first half on Tuesday in Providence.1/9/24

“Tough start,” Brown coach Mike Martin said. “Can’t dig yourselves that kind of hole against a team like Yale. I think they’re really good.”

Yale enjoyed a 12-0 lead before players on either team broke into a full sweat. John Poulakidas converted a turnover into a 3-pointer from the right wing and the Bulldogs had full command after just 2:09. The Bears used a quick timeout to regroup, stunned again early after previous defeats at Stony Brook and home to Vermont.

“We weren’t nearly good enough defensively tonight,” Martin said. “That’s the story of the game. They scored on their first four possessions.”

Yale eventually pulled out to a 41-22 cushion when Townsend finished through contact on the left block for a three-point play. Brown clawed back a chunk of that margin into the locker room, staring at a 44-31 halftime deficit. The Bulldogs shot 53.3% and committed just five turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, with Wolf collecting 12 of his 16 points and Poulakidas notching all of his 11.

More: Providence College basketball star Bryce Hopkins is done for the season

“They put you in a lot of predicaments,” Martin said. “They have a five man (Wolf) who can really pass. He can shoot. He can finish around the rim.”

Kino Lilly Jr. caught fire in the second half to give the Bears a chance, netting 19 of his game-high 23 points after the break. He drilled 3-pointers off each wing to make it a 63-57 game with 8:48 to play and found Nana Owusu-Anane along the left baseline for a three-point play to extend a 15-6 run. Lilly attempted just one shot through the opening 18 minutes and still wound up 8-for-16 from the floor and 5-for-10 from deep.

Brown's Kino Lilly Jr. drives past Yale defender Jack Molloy on Tuesday night. Lilly scored a game-high 23 points in the loss.

“I think sometimes we want him to be more aggressive,” Martin said. “We want him to be doing that all game long. What makes him special is he’s so steady.”

Brown (4-12, 0-1 Ivy League) followed a small run with a larger one. Malachi Ndur’s pair of tough buckets inside were the spark and the hosts battled within striking distance when Owusu-Anane finished on the left side. He collected a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Aaron Cooley totaled 11 of his 13 points in the first half.

“We’re growing,” Martin said. “We’re getting better offensively. Obviously we have some limitations.”

Yale's Danny Wolf (1) tries to get past the defense of Brown's Nana Owusu-Anane (31) in the first half on Tuesday in Providence.

Yale (10-6, 1-0) showed fewer holes on this night. Mbeng matched Wolf with 16 points while Townsend and Mahoney joined Poulakidas with 11 apiece. The Bulldogs racked up 28 of their 44 points in the paint in the second half and won for the fifth time in their last six games despite the absence of starting forward Matt Knowling (left foot).

“Their balance, I think, is their greatest strength,” Martin said. “Their willingness to share the ball. We tried to disrupt them at times, but not consistent enough.”

Lilly passed long-time Bears radio analyst Russ Tyler and former guard Matt Mullery on the school’s all-time scoring list – he now sits 23rd in program history with 1,135 points. Lilly is also three 3-pointers away from 200 in his career – only five Brown players have reached that mark since the arc was introduced for the 1986-87 campaign. Lilly should eventually threaten JR Hobbie for the career top spot at 257, but the program’s current star would likely trade the milestones for a turnaround in what was supposed to be a contending season for Ivy Madness in March.

“Our defense, it has to drive us,” Martin said. “It has to fuel us consistently throughout the game. Unfortunately, it wasn’t consistent enough tonight.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

YALE (80): Townsend 5-8 1-1 11, Wolf 6-14 2-2 16, Mahoney 3-6 4-4 11, Mbeng 7-11 2-3 16, Poulakidas 4-9 1-1 11, Simmons 3-5 0-0 6, Aletan 1-2 0-0 2, Gharram 1-2 3-4 5, Molloy 0-1 0-0 0, Basa-Ama 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-60 13-15 80. BROWN (70): Anya 2-5 3-6 8, Owusu-Anane 5-13 3-3 14, Ferrari 0-2 0-0 0, Lilly 8-16 2-2 23, Cooley 5-9 2-3 13, Kloman 3-5 1-2 8, Ndur 2-4 0-1 4, Lesburt 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-17 70.

Halftime_Yale 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Yale 5-17 (Wolf 2-2, Poulakidas 2-7, Mahoney 1-3, Gharram 0-1, Molloy 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Mbeng 0-2), Brown 9-26 (Lilly 5-10, Anya 1-1, Kloman 1-3, Cooley 1-4, Owusu-Anane 1-4, Ferrari 0-2, Lesburt 0-2). Rebounds_Yale 31 (Wolf 10), Brown 30 (Owusu-Anane 11). Assists_Yale 14 (Wolf, Mbeng 5), Brown 11 (Lilly 4). Total Fouls_Yale 14, Brown 19. A_777 (2,800).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Yale beats Brown, 70-66, in Ivy League opener Tuesday in Providence