Here we go again? Indiana football rotates quarterbacks in first quarter against Michigan

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football rotated quarterbacks in the first quarter against Michigan with Brendan Sorsby entering the game for Tayven Jackson on the team's third drive.

This comes after Jackson was benched late in the game of a 44-10 loss to Maryland.

After a three-and-out on Saturday, Jackson was efficient on the Hoosiers second drive. He was 6-8 for 52 yards with completions to six different targets on a drive that got down to Michigan's 11-yard line.

The Wolverines came into the game having only allowed eight trips into the red zone through six games, but Jackson threw an interception on a poorly throw ball intended for Trey Walker.

Indiana coach Tom Allen has offered some mixed messaging on the quarterbacks in recent weeks.

He told reporters after the game he was "looking for a spark" and that the position would be evaluated during the bye week, but walked those comments back earlier in the when he told reporters that Jackson was the team's starting quarterback.

The quarterback competition between the two redshirt freshmen spilled into the regular season.

They rotated through the first two games with each getting a start. The offense was far more productive with Jackson at the helm and he was eventually named the starter going into a Week 3 game against Louisville.

Jackson came into the game with 862 yards (61.7%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Indiana was averaging 224.0 passing yards per game (ranked No. 79 out of 133 FBS teams).

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana played Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby against Michigan