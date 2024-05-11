Afton falls in extras to Deposit-Hancock 6-5 in MAC title game

May 10—The Deposit-Hancock baseball team outlasted Afton 6-5 in nine innings in the Midstate Athletic Conference Championship Friday in Sidney.

D-H took a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning before both teams traded clutch hits in the late innings.

Afton scored once in the fifth inning and came back to tie it in the sixth with a two-run double from Matthew Carman and an RBI single from Carter Burns.

D-H took a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning on a Kaden Rynearson sacrifice fly and the Crimson Knights responded in the bottom half with a two-out single from Justin Reeve to send the game to the ninth.

Zech Begeal drove in a run in the top of the ninth to make it 6-5 before Lucas Barnes struck out the side to shut the door in the bottom half.

Blake Fortunato struck out 11 over six innings while Barnes earned the win, recording the final five outs for the Eagles.

Reeve struck out six over three innings while Braydon Baciuska struck out two over the final five innings in the loss.

Westmoreland 15, Cooperstown 4 (Thursday)

Cooperstown fell to Westmoreland 15-4 at home on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning but Westmoreland responded with 13 unanswered runs to pull away.

Emerson Toulson went 2-for-4 in the loss while Ben Katz went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Cooperstown (7-8 overall, 5-4 CSC) will host West Canada Valley on Monday.

Deposit-Hancock 6, Afton 5 D-H ... 002 200 011 — 6 7 1 A ... 000 013 010 — 5 9 2

D-H: Blake Fortunato, Lucas Barnes (7,W) and Thomas Reis, Blake Fortunato (7)

A: Justin Reeve, Braydon Baciuska (4,L) and Matthew Carman

2B: Lucas Barnes (D-H), Kaden Rynearson (D-H), Zech Begeal (D-H), Matthew Carman (A)

Westmoreland 15, Cooperstown 4 (Thursday) West ... 000 233 7 — 15 7 4 Coop ... 000 300 1 — 4 8 9

West: DePasquale (W) and Kale

Coop: McCaffrey (L), Katz (6), Murdock (7) and Toulson, Torres

TENNIS

The top boys tennis players in the area competed in the Section IV Class C-D (East) Tournament this past week.

In the doubles bracket, the number one seed duo of Tabor and Risdon Reed from Delhi went 3-0 in their matches to advance to the final where they will face Alex McMullen and Nazr Kovalchuk of Chenango Forks.

The Reeds defeated Jayden Zakala and Dylan Shaughnessy of Oneonta 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinal round. Zakala and Shaughnessy won two previous matches but will still be alive in the cross-over competition next Wednesday.

Ryan and Bryce Burrows of Delhi went 1-1 in their doubles matches before falling to McMullen and Kovalchuk in the quarterfinals.

Tyler Abts of Delhi won two singles matches to advance to the semifinals before falling to top-seeded Isaac Spottek of Susquehanna Valley.

Oneonta's Caleb Christman went 2-1 in his matches to make it to the quarterfinal round. Also making it to the singles quarterfinals were Oxford's Sam Hendricks and William Schneider of Hunter-Tannersville.

The Cooperstown tennis team capped a 15-0 regular season Thursday with a 5-0 win over Herkimer.

Winning in singles for the Hawkeyes were Eero Aho, Henry Ayers and Emily Menzies. Alexis Wolfe and Bianca Adam won in first doubles while Owen Marling and Trey Hassman won in second doubles.

Cooperstown will begin sectional play as the number two seed on Monday.

Cooperstown 5, Herkimer 0 (Thursday)

Singles: Eero Aho (Coop) def. James Tutty 6-0, 6-1; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Ethan Foster 6-0, 6-0; Emily Menzies (Coop) def. Alex Collis 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Alexis Wolfe/Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Kyle Carney/Brian Flint 6-0, 6-2; Owen Marling/Trey Hassman (Coop) def. Riley Pine/Colin Murphy 6-0, 6-2